City to hold vaccination clinic at MOS Library

File photo: Vaccine drive
File photo: Vaccine drive(Laredo College)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is continuing its vaccination efforts throughout the community.

The city will offer second dose administration of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine during an on-site vaccination drive which will take place on Thursday afternoon.

There will also be a limited amount of first-dose vaccines for those who still need one.

The event will take place at the MOS Branch Library on Palo Blanco Street from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the city’s statistics, roughly 46 percent of our population is fully vaccinated.

