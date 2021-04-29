Advertisement

City to put money towards improvements around town

Each of the eight districts will get a million dollars and the remaining money will go towards projects the city manager office felt were necessary.
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the help of a $15 million loan, the City of Laredo is finding projects around town that need improvements.

What to do with a million dollars? Well, over in district one, Councilman Rudy Gonzalez has his sight set on park improvements.

Half a million will go towards Lomas Park and the other half to Independence Park.

That’s where we find Kathleen, a frequent park goer who finds a lot of joy in the space.

“I like it... over there, the basketball court... and the one that has the sand... oh, and I also like the pond over there,” said Kathleen Martinez, a park goer.

Kathleen may already be a huge fan of all the amenities, but there are some things she’d like to see...

“Like a soccer, where you can play soccer.”

It isn’t only district one that has park improvements on their list, the other eight members have it as well. Along with traffic, beautification, shade, lighting, security, and sidewalk improvements.

The remaining $7 million not being used by council members will go towards city-wide projects that city staff and management deemed necessary.

“We identified some much needed priorities that I as your city manager believe to be top priorities,” said Robert Eads. “It’s going to be really heavy on traffic and I think that’s part of our job. To move people, vehicles through our community so it’s going to be really heavy on that.”

Many of those traffic projects have been in the books for ten to fifteen years, but never had funding.

Lastly, some money will be going towards city buildings like city hall annex and animal shelter.

The Laredo city council approved all of the improvements recommendation presented this past Monday night.

