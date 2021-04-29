Cold front to move in Wednesday night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A cold front will move into our area tonight. Although the most widespread strong thunderstorms will occur to our north, we may catch the south end of the shower activity. Temperatures, although still quite warm, will be lower, and humidity will be lower than today. An upper level low will bring mid level moisture and rising air for cloudier skies and showers Friday and Saturday. Hotter weather will quickly return Sunday.

I’m expecting a chance of scattered showers and thundershowers tonight, low in the low 70′s. Partly cloudy and warm with lower humidity Thursday, high in the low 90′s. Mostly cloudy with showers Friday and Saturday, high in the 80′s. Mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, high in the 90′s Sunday, near 100 Monday. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the 90′s Tuesday, near 90 Wednesday.

