Details revealed after minor escapes assault

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the affidavit of the case of Ruben Enrique Gonzalez, he attempted to attack a child, but she refused to become a victim.

Garza has been surrounded by a lot questions he is not willing to answer.

He is facing some serious accusations following a manhunt after he allegedly tried to assault a minor.

“It’s not the child’s fault- she was actually home, walking from school... you know, walking... walking and that’s how it happened,” said Dr. Severita Sanchez.

An unidentified 13-year-old was walking home on April 20th, when she was allegedly approached by a man who appeared to have ulterior motives.

Police officers were made aware of the claim, but it took some legwork to identify the young suspect who approached the minor on her way back from school.

The young girl first encountered the suspect on Vidaurri Avenue and Park Street, and that’s where he asked her if she had a social media account where he could contact her. Then he made his way over to the Sanchez Bridge and that’s where he attempted to sexually assault her.

“There was someone who had an eye out there for her and that’s why it’s important that we tell our children,” said Dr. Sanchez. “Our daughters and sons here need to be careful, be aware of your surroundings, try not to be alone.”

Dr. Sanchez believes young people are easily distracted exploring social media and the outcome could have been much worse.

“We’re listening to music and we have no idea what’s going on, and that’s how people take advantage of others.”

Even though the young girl was able to escape the sexual attack, experts say the trauma could likely stay with her.

“I know it’s easier said than done, but never freeze... just yell, scream, kick, don’t stop fighting back. Hit, kick, elbow, don’t stop kicking. Be careful... share your location and where you’re at, but for your parents.”

Police remind parents to be vigilant.

It is not uncommon for adults to be preying on younger individuals for intimate experiences they are not ready for.

Once images of the suspect were posted online, the father of the suspect encouraged his son to turn himself in.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.