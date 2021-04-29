Advertisement

Former teacher aid facing charges of terrorist threats

This comes after Granger allegedly made violent threats against students and teachers at Clark Middle School.
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A former teacher aid is now behind bars for a series of charges.

According to Laredo police, Yvette Irma Granger is facing five counts of terroristic threats.

The school was forced to go into a lockdown to keep everyone on campus safe.

