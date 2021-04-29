Former teacher aid facing charges of terrorist threats

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A former teacher aid is now behind bars for a series of charges.

According to Laredo police, Yvette Irma Granger is facing five counts of terroristic threats.

This comes after Granger allegedly made violent threats against students and teachers at Clark Middle School.

The school was forced to go into a lockdown to keep everyone on campus safe.

