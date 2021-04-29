Advertisement

Large chunks of hail wreak havoc on Texas

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for surrounding counties, including Dimmit County
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Several parts of Texas were hit with baseball-sized hail as strong storms rolled into the Lone Star State overnight.

Video from Fort Worth and Hondo, Texas shows the actual size of the ice as well as the damages it created for some residents.

The hail caused damage to windshields, vehicles, and even homes.

Parts of San Antonio also saw hail as the storm made its way downward but didn’t reach the Laredo area.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for surrounding counties, including Dimmit County.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on Loop 20 and Casa Blanca
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Casa Blanca
Source: AP Newsroom
Tornado warning issued for Dimmit County
Pediatric COVID cases
Pediatric COVID-19 cases increasing in Laredo
Source: AP Newsroom
Accident reported on Bob Bullock Loop
Young girl escapes sexual attack
Details revealed after minor escapes assault

Latest News

File photo: Vaccine drive
City to hold vaccination clinic at MOS Library
Hail causes damage in central Texas
Hail causes damage in central Texas
Stand off reported in south Laredo
Person taken into custody after standoff in Los Presidentes area
Yolanda Villarreal has your Thursday weather forecast
Only happy when it rains