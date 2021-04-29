LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are only happy when it rains, then you’re going to feel chipper this weekend.

On Thursday we are going to start seeing those rainy conditions with some light rain in the morning and possibly stronger chances during the evening hours.

We’ll start out a little humid in the 70s and see a high of 93 degrees, which is a lot cooler than Wednesday.

While our chances of rain will continue to increase, our temperatures will decrease, giving us a nice breezy and rainy weekend.

On Friday, we are hoping for a high of 83 degrees and lows in the upper 60s with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Those chances will continue on Saturday with a high of 79 and lows in the mid-60s.

Then our chances of rain will go from 50 percent to 20 by Sunday.

We’ll be back in the 90s on Sunday afternoon with a small percentage of rain.

For the rest of next week, it looks like we’ll see nothing but hot and sunny conditions!

