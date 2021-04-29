Advertisement

Only happy when it rains

Here comes the rain
Here comes the rain(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are only happy when it rains, then you’re going to feel chipper this weekend.

On Thursday we are going to start seeing those rainy conditions with some light rain in the morning and possibly stronger chances during the evening hours.

We’ll start out a little humid in the 70s and see a high of 93 degrees, which is a lot cooler than Wednesday.

While our chances of rain will continue to increase, our temperatures will decrease, giving us a nice breezy and rainy weekend.

On Friday, we are hoping for a high of 83 degrees and lows in the upper 60s with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Those chances will continue on Saturday with a high of 79 and lows in the mid-60s.

Then our chances of rain will go from 50 percent to 20 by Sunday.

We’ll be back in the 90s on Sunday afternoon with a small percentage of rain.

For the rest of next week, it looks like we’ll see nothing but hot and sunny conditions!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on Loop 20 and Casa Blanca
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Casa Blanca
Source: AP Newsroom
Tornado warning issued for Dimmit County
Source: AP Newsroom
Accident reported on Bob Bullock Loop
Young girl escapes sexual attack
Details revealed after minor escapes assault
Pediatric COVID cases
Pediatric COVID-19 cases increasing in Laredo

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Cold front to move in Wednesday night
Source: AP Newsroom
Tornado warning issued for Dimmit County
Sunny with a chance of rain
Windy Wednesday morning with a chance of rain!
7 Day Forecast
Weekday forecast