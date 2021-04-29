Pediatric COVID-19 cases increasing in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - About half of all active COVID cases in Laredo are children under the age of 18.

Of Laredo’s population, 36% is under the age of 18.

Although a recent phenomenon, pediatric COVID cases in our area are on the rise.

”We’re currently seeing a shift in infection trends,” said Doctor Victor Trevino. “We’re seeing more pediatric cases due to the reality that it’s a large section of the population that is still not eligible for the vaccination.”

This comes as the Laredo Independent School District reported a new student case at Christen Middle School on Monday.

A spokesperson for the district says the child was sent home, and all who possibly came in contact were notified.

Meanwhile, the state of Minnesota reported Monday that a first grader died from COVID-19.

So far, there are no known deaths in children linked to the virus in Laredo.

”Though children tend to fare better with COVID-19, they’re not immune to bad medical outcomes.”

Children typically remain asymptomatic and don’t get tested for COVID-19 as frequently as adults.

That’s why it’s harder to diagnose them, according to Dr. Trevino.

Meanwhile, children younger than 16 are being left behind in the vaccination process as nearly 11 million people have already gotten vaccinated in Texas.

Only people over the age of 16 can get the vaccine in the lone star state.

”If we don’t focus on getting them vaccinated, they will still harbor the virus, and the more the virus has the opportunity to be within a host, the more it has the opportunity to mutate and cause variants.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 5,200 COVID cases of people 19 years old and younger, as of April 23.

Locally, LISD has self-reported to DSHS 80 total student cases, and United ISD has self-reported to DSHS 346 total student cases.

This data is from July 27th of last year through April 11th of this year.

Although kids younger than 16 can’t get the vaccine in Texas, both LISD and UISD continue to hold drives for eligible students and staff.

LISD’s next vaccination drive will be at Shirley Field’s Parking lot this Friday, April 30th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.