Person taken into custody after standoff in Los Presidentes area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A person is taken into custody after an hours-long standoff in south Laredo late Wednesday night.

The call was reported at around 11 p.m.

Laredo Police were called out to the scene of a barricaded subject near the intersection of Reagan and Johnson in the Los Presidents area.

Police created a perimeter around the area as a precautionary measure.

Some residents were not even able to get to their homes.

After a couple of hours, the individual was detained and taken into custody.

The police say the residents of Los Presidentes area are now safe and they will provide more information later on.

