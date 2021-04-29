Advertisement

SENTRI program to extend hours

Next Monday the hours will be extended for the program at the international bridge number one, Gateway to the Americas.
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are a part of the SENTRI program, we have some good news coming your way.

Next Monday, on May 3rd the hours will be extended for the program at the International Bridge Number One, Gateway to the Americas.

The new hours will be from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight, which means you’ll have more time to get your business done in our sister city.

We heard from a spokesperson from Custom’s and Border Protection explaining why the program might save you time.

“The benefit is of SENTRI is that these people have already been prescreened and it’s a trusted traveler program,” said Ismael Guevara. “Therefore, travel wait time is crazy reduced, at the present time there is about 4,500 vehicles process through SENTRI which is a lot less then regular traffic. Therefore, the crossing time is a lot less.”

