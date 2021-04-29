Advertisement

Two men arrested after allegedly embezzling almost $1.5 million

The Sheriff’s Office became involved in the case after an audit showed massive amounts of money was missing.
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two men are arrested after being accused of embezzling almost a million and a half dollars from a local shipping company.

Webb County Sheriff’s deputies took Joaquin Violeta Labrador and Francisco Rafael Garcia on Monday.

According to El Manana, he was the company’s chief financial officer and Garcia was in charge of human resources.

It turns out there had been alleged acts of thefts by both men since at least 2018 totaling up to $1.4 million via withdrawals from different accounts, keeping cash payments, paying for false services, and making illegal transfers into some banks.

Labrador was captured with the help of SWAT officers and Garcia at a bus stop.

They are out on bond until the case goes to trial and face up to ten years in prison if found guilty.

