UISD continues with COVID-19 vaccinations

Approximately 14,000 first doses of Pfizer vaccinations were administered to students and the general public.
UISD distributes vaccines
UISD distributes vaccines
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, United ISD held several vaccine drives from Alexander High School to 9th grade campuses at United High, United South, and LBJ.

Approximately 14,000 first doses of Pfizer vaccinations were administered to students and the general public.

The majority of the vaccinations were given to students 16 years of age and older.

District nurses and health technicians from throughout the district administered the vaccines with the assistance of the Texas National Guard.

The second dose is scheduled for May 17th and May 20th.

Recipients will be notified of the exact date via email.

