Undocumented teenager hit by truck

A teen who crossed into the country illegally was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A teen who crossed into the country illegally was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

A Border Patrol spokesperson says agents were in the area patrolling when they responded to the call.

Medical officials say this happened at the intersection of Meadow Avenue and Napoleon Street.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy in serious condition.

A woman who lives close by and who did not reveal her identity explained what she saw and just how often undocumented people are seen in the area.

“I didn’t see how many there were, but I saw them running over here. It happened there in the storages. It’s very common. You see people crossing every night, even going into my house, in the bottom of the house. It’s crazy.”

The teen is currently in a Laredo hospital.

Witnesses in the area claim it was a white truck who hit the teen.

The investigation continues in finding the driver.

