Woman opens up about losing husband to COVID-19

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -While the road to normalcy from the pandemic may feel like it is within reach, a local resident is urging community members not to let their guard down from COVID-19 after she lost two family members to the virus.

Local resident Jessica Solis is still trying to come to terms with the death of her husband, 54-year-old Pedro Villarreal, and his brother, Ernesto Villarreal. Both died just days apart from each other.

Solis says, “I don’t have any words for myself, I have a lot of questions but it’s just like, I’m just in a lot of pain, and he was by himself.”

Despite the CDC loosening, its COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated people and non-vaccinated people, Jessica says they kept their guard up and continued to follow safety measures.

Jessica says her husband had a medical condition, so they were always cautious since the start of the pandemic.

She says, “We were always careful, we would never go anywhere because of this, he couldn’t even catch the flu because he could get really sick.”

Jessica says Pedro was tending to the death of his mother on April 7th and then a couple of days later they started to feel severe symptoms.

“The next day he started to get chills and then he got the fever and then on Saturday I said let’s go get tested, so we came out positive for the virus”, said Jessica.

On the morning of Wednesday, April 14, Pedro was taken to the hospital after experiencing severe symptoms, and after five days he was pronounced dead. His brother Ernesto died the very next day.

Despite the increase in vaccinations, there are still some like Pedro who were very adamant about not getting the vaccine. Jessica believes this could have a difference.

While things might feel like they are getting back to normal for some, for Jessica, she now lives with two tragic reminders of the deadly virus.

She says we should all still be safe because you never know when your loved one can get sick.

According to the city’s statistics, 92,214 people have been fully vaccinated which is roughly 46.83 percent of our population; meanwhile, 135,636 have received the first dose.

If you would like to help Jessica with funeral expenses you can reach out to the Gamez Funeral home and make a donation to the Villarreal Family.

Any donation is appreciated.

