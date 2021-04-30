Accident near Grand Central Boulevard knocks out power in north Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident is causing a power outage in the north Laredo area.

According to the Laredo Police Department, an 18-wheeler crashed into a light pole knocking out power near Grand Central Boulevard.

Businesses and residents who live in the area could be without power for the rest of the day while crews work to fix the issue.

AEP is currently aware of the situation and is currently working on restoring power.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.