Accident reported on Zapata Highway and Ejido

Accident on Zapata Highway
Accident on Zapata Highway(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident on Zapata Highway is causing temporary lane closures.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway and Ejido Avenue.

As a result of the crash, Jaime Zapata Memorial has been reduced to one lane of travel heading west.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

Police are anticipating delays as they clear the wreckage and investigate the scene.

