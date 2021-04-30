Advertisement

Agents seize firearms during two human smuggling cases

Border Patrol foiled two separate smuggling attempts where the smugglers were carrying handguns
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts on Wednesday.

The first happened when agents at the Hebbronville Station conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle north of Realitos, Texas that was traveling on Highway 359.

A search resulted in the discovery of eight undocumented immigrants inside the truck.

Agents also found a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

The U.S. Citizen driver and the undocumented immigrants were taken into custody.

Later that evening, agents at the Cotulla Station assisted La Salle County authorities with a traffic stop on I-35.

Authorities searched the truck and found two smugglers and nine undocumented immigrants.

During the search agents also found a loaded nine-millimeter handgun and over $2,500 in cash.

