Advertisement

Car crashes into home on Kearney Street

Car crashes into home on Kearney
Car crashes into home on Kearney(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an accident where a car crashed into a home.

The incident happened on Friday morning at 10 a.m. when crews were called out to the 1400 block of Kearny.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found two passengers inside the vehicle, both of which denied injury and refused treatment or transport.

Two people were also inside the home during the time of the accident; both of which who also denied treatment or transport.

No word on what caused the accident at this time.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pediatric COVID cases
Pediatric COVID-19 cases increasing in Laredo
Stand off reported in south Laredo
Man taken into custody after standoff in Los Presidentes area
Jessica Solis and Pedro Villarreal
Woman opens up about losing husband to COVID-19
Courtesy of El Manana
Two men arrested after allegedly embezzling almost $1.5 million
Hail causes damage in central Texas
Large chunks of hail wreak havoc on Texas

Latest News

Accident causes outage in north Laredo
Accident near Grand Central Boulevard knocks out power in north Laredo
Laredo College baseball team
Laredo College tables decision on athletics program
UISD to hold vaccine drive
UISD to hold coronavirus vaccine drive
City events postponed due to rain
City events postponed due to rain