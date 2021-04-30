Car crashes into home on Kearney Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an accident where a car crashed into a home.

The incident happened on Friday morning at 10 a.m. when crews were called out to the 1400 block of Kearny.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found two passengers inside the vehicle, both of which denied injury and refused treatment or transport.

Two people were also inside the home during the time of the accident; both of which who also denied treatment or transport.

No word on what caused the accident at this time.

