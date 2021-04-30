Advertisement

City events canceled on a count of rain

City events postponed
City events postponed(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Due to the high chance of rain that we have in our forecast, the City of Laredo has decided to postpone the city events that were planned for this weekend.

The Drive-in movie event which was supposed to take place at Father McNaboe Park was supposed to take place on Friday evening and the Camping Under the Stars was going to be at the Park on Bartlett.

Both events have been postponed to a later date, no word on the date at this time.

