COVID-19 vaccine drive to take place at Love’s Travel Stop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local association and the Mexican Consulate are coming together to host a drive for truck drivers who haven’t received the coronavirus vaccine.

The drive is happening on Friday morning from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Love’s Travel Stop which is located at the 100 block of Pinnacle Road.

Thanks to a collaboration between the Laredo Motor Carriers Association and the Laredo Fire Department, the drive was able to happen.

No proof of identification or residency is needed but face coverings or masks are encouraged.

