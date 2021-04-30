Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine drive to take place at Love’s Travel Stop

COVID-19 vaccine drive for truck drivers
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local association and the Mexican Consulate are coming together to host a drive for truck drivers who haven’t received the coronavirus vaccine.

The drive is happening on Friday morning from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Love’s Travel Stop which is located at the 100 block of Pinnacle Road.

Thanks to a collaboration between the Laredo Motor Carriers Association and the Laredo Fire Department, the drive was able to happen.

No proof of identification or residency is needed but face coverings or masks are encouraged.

