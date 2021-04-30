Advertisement

Dunkin offering an array of treats for mom this Mother’s Day!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Mother’s Day almost a week away, a national donut chain is showing what new treats they have for mom this year!

As America’s demand for non-dairy options continues to grow, Dunkin’ is adding even more choices to its menu to keep guests running in refreshing new ways.

To kick off the summer season, the brand today announced the addition of coconutmilk as an alternative to dairy at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

They are offering pink strawberry, golden peach, and purple pomegranate drinks for anyone looking to try some new flavors.

What better way to surprise mom than with a nice hot cup of joe and a box full of donuts!

For more information, you can call the Laredo restaurant at (956) 701-3451.

