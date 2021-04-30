Imaginarum of South Texas brings reptilian creatures on the show

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Imaginarium of South Texas has been a great outlet for our local youth where they can have some fun and learn something new in the process.

Earlier this month, the museum had a contest where they asked kids to name two of their newest critters, a turtle and bearded dragon.

Out of all the entries, the museum chose Godzilla for the bearded dragon and Flash for the turtle.

The lizard was donated from someone in Brownsville and the turtle was found outside its facility.

For more information about the Imaginarium, you can reach them at 956-728-0404.

