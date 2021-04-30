Advertisement

It’s gonna be May!

Ending the month with April showers
Ending the month with April showers
Ending the month with April showers(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s the last day of April, which means May is less than 24 hours away but we’re going to end with some April showers.

We’ll start our Friday morning wet and rainy as we’ll start our day in the upper 60s and with some light rain.

Those chances of rain will continue to increase as we head into the evening. We are looking at a high today of 83 degrees with an 80 percent chance of rain.

Then on Saturday, we’ll continue to see those chances of rain and we’ll remain in the mid-80s.

Enjoy these cooler temperatures while they last, we’re expecting to bounce back to the upper 90s on Sunday.

By next week, we are back to those triple digit temperatures and then we’ll stay in the upper 90s throughout the latter portion of the week

