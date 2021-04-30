Advertisement

Laredo College tables decision on athletics program

Laredo College baseball team
Laredo College baseball team(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After a lengthy discussion, the fate of Laredo College’s Athletics Department is still undetermined.

The Laredo College Board of Trustees voted to table their decision on the future of the athletics program.

The college suspended all six sports for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During Thursday’s meeting, the board announced they will hold off on making a final decision and will revisit the topic as they consider sources of funding.

The board initially voted to reinstate soccer and discontinue the other five sports citing a lack of financial resources. One member rescinded her vote, leading to the ultimate decision to table the item.

