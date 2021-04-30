Laredo Stroke Support Group kicks off may with Tennis tournament
May is known as National Stroke Awareness Month, and as a way to celebrate, the group is inviting survivors to get active
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -This Saturday, it’s gonna be May! With that comes the celebration of National Stroke Awareness Month.
The Laredo Stroke Support Group is kicking off the month with a special tennis tournament taking place this weekend.
The group has partnered with the Laredo Tennis Association to serve as a sense of rehabilitation for stroke survivors.
Representatives say they have seen great improvements through tennis classes.
The tournament will take place on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Haynes Rec Center.
If you would like more information on the Laredo Stroke Support group, call 956-775-5774.
