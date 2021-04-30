Laredo Stroke Support Group kicks off may with Tennis tournament

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -This Saturday, it’s gonna be May! With that comes the celebration of National Stroke Awareness Month.

The Laredo Stroke Support Group is kicking off the month with a special tennis tournament taking place this weekend.

The group has partnered with the Laredo Tennis Association to serve as a sense of rehabilitation for stroke survivors.

Representatives say they have seen great improvements through tennis classes.

The tournament will take place on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Haynes Rec Center.

If you would like more information on the Laredo Stroke Support group, call 956-775-5774.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.