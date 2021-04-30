LISD to hold vaccine drive for students 16 and up

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local school district is continuing to make sure its students and staff are vaccinated for the coronavirus.

On Friday, the school district will be hosting a drive-thru clinic for students 16 years and older at the Shirley Field parking lot.

The clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

So far, the district has administered close to 15,000 vaccines to residents and roughly 90 percent of its staff has already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

