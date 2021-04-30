Advertisement

LISD to hold vaccine drive for students 16 and up

File photo: LISD students line up to receive COVID-19 vaccine
File photo: LISD students line up to receive COVID-19 vaccine(LISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local school district is continuing to make sure its students and staff are vaccinated for the coronavirus.

On Friday, the school district will be hosting a drive-thru clinic for students 16 years and older at the Shirley Field parking lot.

The clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

So far, the district has administered close to 15,000 vaccines to residents and roughly 90 percent of its staff has already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pediatric COVID cases
Pediatric COVID-19 cases increasing in Laredo
Stand off reported in south Laredo
Man taken into custody after standoff in Los Presidentes area
Jessica Solis and Pedro Villarreal
Woman opens up about losing husband to COVID-19
Courtesy of El Manana
Two men arrested after allegedly embezzling almost $1.5 million
Hail causes damage in central Texas
Large chunks of hail wreak havoc on Texas

Latest News

Accident on Zapata Highway
Accident reported on Zapata Highway and Ejido
File photo: suicide
Police remind community that help is available to those facing hardships
Laredo Stroke Support group to hold Tennis Tournament
Laredo Stroke Support Group kicks off may with Tennis tournament
Man wanted for assault
Man wanted for assault and terroristic threats