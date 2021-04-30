Local groups speak out on different abortion views

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The debate between pro-life and pro-choice continues in state capitols across the country as lawmakers battle over the issue.

Here at home, a state organization visited the gateway city to voice their opposition against abortion while others stand in favor of it.

For more than 20 years now, doors have been closed at a facility once known as the New Women’s Center, a clinic that would provide pregnancy related services including abortions.

“Texas’ Right to Life” is one of countless groups against abortion. Their goal is to stop clinics like these from opening up again.

“Human life should be preserved” is the common view that brings these people together.

”Science is on our side and we believe that life begins at conception and ends at natural death,” said Desiree Rodman.

With no abortion facilities in Laredo, local groups like TAMIU’s Dustdevils For Life want to keep it that way, making it a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

They looked for outside help for guidance.

“They wanna protect women with unplanned pregnancies from the dangers of abortion and instead give them support and love and resources,” said Rachel Bush.

Bush is part of the Texas Right to Life organization. They have been around since 1973, the year Roe vs. Wade was handed down.

They want to persuade Laredo’s city council to pass an ordinance that would ban abortion providers from setting up in the city.

But there’s some that want to keep that from happening.

Earlier this week, the Laredo Reproductive Health Coalition protested outside City Hall, opposing abortion restrictions.

“We believe that abortion is healthcare and in this community we need more access to affordable healthcare and anti-abortion laws don’t stop abortion,” said Lauren Melendez. “They just stop safe and legal abortions.”

In 2003, the doors shut at the women’s clinic.

Doctor Vasquez, who used to treat expecting moms. recalls his patients having issues due to the services provided at the former clinic.

“The main issue we were dealing with is that often we had to deal with patients that were having complications due to things that didn’t have to do with our care.”

He fears history might repeat itself.

“In a community like ours, having scarcity of physicians and to have something add to that doesn’t seem appropriate.”

So whats next for the TAMIU group?

They say they want to speak directly to city leaders next.

