Advertisement

Man accused of third murder of 2021 released on bond

Tays was arrested on Apr. 5, after a violent brawl broke out at a local reception hall which resulted in the death of one man and several others injured
Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Anthony Tays Jr., age 18(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The man accused in the third murder of the year is released from jail.

Anthony Tays Jr. is accused of killing Jaime Leal Rodriguez on Apr. 5 after a brawl at a local reception hall.

On the day of the altercation, police found five men injured at the 4500 block of McPherson Road; the sixth man was identified as Rodriguez who died from his injuries.

Two weeks ago, KGNS spoke to Tays’ attorney Sergio Lozano about his client.

Tays claims he was acting in self-defense.

Tays was arrested; meanwhile, Lester Herrera another man accused of the crime is still at large.

Police have made it clear that this was not a random act of violence but rather a fight that turned violent among people who knew each other.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pediatric COVID cases
Pediatric COVID-19 cases increasing in Laredo
Stand off reported in south Laredo
Man taken into custody after standoff in Los Presidentes area
Jessica Solis and Pedro Villarreal
Woman opens up about losing husband to COVID-19
Courtesy of El Manana
Two men arrested after allegedly embezzling almost $1.5 million
Hail causes damage in central Texas
Large chunks of hail wreak havoc on Texas

Latest News

UISD to hold vaccine drive
UISD to hold coronavirus vaccine drive
City events postponed due to rain
City events postponed due to rain
UISD to hold Pfizer vaccine drive
UISD vaccine clinic taking place this afternoon
Man caught trying to break into Zapata library
Zapata County authorities arrest man who attempted to break into library