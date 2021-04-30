Man accused of third murder of 2021 released on bond

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The man accused in the third murder of the year is released from jail.

Anthony Tays Jr. is accused of killing Jaime Leal Rodriguez on Apr. 5 after a brawl at a local reception hall.

On the day of the altercation, police found five men injured at the 4500 block of McPherson Road; the sixth man was identified as Rodriguez who died from his injuries.

Two weeks ago, KGNS spoke to Tays’ attorney Sergio Lozano about his client.

Tays claims he was acting in self-defense.

Tays was arrested; meanwhile, Lester Herrera another man accused of the crime is still at large.

Police have made it clear that this was not a random act of violence but rather a fight that turned violent among people who knew each other.

