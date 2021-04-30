Advertisement

Memorial for Judge Kazen to be held over weekend

Organizers are inviting the public to honor Federal Judge George P. Kazen this weekend.
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the most influential figures is being remembered over the weekend by our community.

The memorial service will be on Saturday, May 1st at 9:30 a.m. on the footsteps of the federal building and United States court named after him.

After the service, the public will be able to visit and say goodbye one last time from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the rotunda of the building.

Masks are required to enter a federal building per executive order.

You will be able to access a live feed via a Zoom meeting by clicking here, the meeting ID is: 160 357 1521 and the passcode is: 649036.

