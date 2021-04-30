Police remind community that help is available to those facing hardships

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -In light of Wednesday’s standoff situation, the Laredo Police Department is reminding the community about all of the services that are available to those who may be facing hardships.

The Laredo Police Department says if you are thinking about hurting yourself or if you are concerned that someone else may have suicidal thoughts to contact a professional.

While you can always call Laredo Police, they say you can also reach out to Border Region Behavioral Health Center, SCAN, and Pillar.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

