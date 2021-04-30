Police searching for man wanted for two arrest warrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police are looking for a man with two arrest warrants.

He’s 36-year-old Brando Mireles and is wanted for a Class A misdemeanor of assault causing bodily injury and a Class B misdemeanor for terroristic threat.

This comes after police were called out to the 4800 block of San Bernardo last Friday for an assault complaint.

When they arrived, they found the victim who told police what had just occurred.

“The man was at his place of employment, he was in his vehicle searching for something when suddenly he felt someone opening up his vehicle door and that’s when the assault occurred, they started assaulting him and he received some injuries to face, and in the process of being assaulted, he was threatened with his life,” said Jose Espinoza.

Information on the whereabouts of this person can be directed to Laredo police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.

You can also submit a tip through PD’s app and remain anonymous.

