The future of Laredo College athletics hangs in the air

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Will the Laredo College athletics program resume or will it be no more? That’s the question many have been wondering over the past year.

The Laredo College Board of Trustees met on Thursday night to discuss this.

The KGNS newsroom has received many calls from concerned former LC athletes and parents of graduating seniors.

Now, they will have to keep holding their breath before they finally know the future of LC’s athletics.

The Board of Trustees voted to revisit the topic to look into sources of funding.

We heard from those whose lives were changed by LC athletics.

”I definitely wouldn’t have gotten the experience I had, and I grew a lot as a person and an athlete, and I probably wouldn’t have had the opportunities to play at the next level if it weren’t for the growth I had there at LC.”

Alexandra Sanchez played volleyball and softball at Laredo College from 2013 to 2015.

She is now the volleyball and softball coach at United High School.

While her teams were allowed to play during the pandemic with health protocols in place, Laredo College implemented a one year suspension.

“That was definitely something I was confused with and questioned because in high school, we were able to have athletics for the girls and all sports. It was just in question, and I really never understood why.”

Sanchez created a petition two months ago to pressure the board to resume athletics, as LC was the only college in the conference to discontinue its sports.

The announcement came last summer in a press release, saying:

“This action was taken with the health and safety of everyone within the Laredo College family in mind.

Laredo College looks forward to the possibility of resuming athletic activities in fall 2021.”

The athletics program includes volleyball, baseball, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and soccer… some former players going on to the pros.

The baseball program was attractive to one man from San Antonio who played at LC in the 1980′s.

He says he wouldn’t have considered Laredo had it not been for the opportunity to play baseball.

”Why is it that other colleges around the area have the program, and their programs are running successfully?” asked Marco Moreno. “Why is it that they’re successful and we’re not?”

KGNS is hearing stories like how one young woman had to go back home because athletics was suspended, a former player whose graduating senior wasn’t sure about his future, and a former LC baseball coach calling it an injustice to get rid of the program.

“I think the community now needs to turn around and help its community college and support it,” said Moreno. “The college has been there for us for many years, and now it’s our turn to be there for the college.”

Initially, the board voted to temporarily reinstate soccer and revisit the finances in spring of 2022 for the other five sports.

However, one of the members rescinded her vote.

After discussion, they decided to hold off on making a final decision.

The next board meeting will be May 27th.

