Traffic stop foils human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A traffic stop by DPS leads to the discovery of undocumented immigrants.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Apr. 28 when DPS troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado near US 83 in Zapata County.

The driver refused to pull over and went through a ranch fence where the driver and several passengers got out and fled on foot.

With the assistance of Border Patrol agents and Game Wardens, they were able to find four undocumented immigrants.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.