UISD vaccine clinic taking place this afternoon

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Getting the coronavirus vaccine has become more accessible in the Gateway City as there are a number of new efforts being made to get shots into the arms of every Laredoan.

UISD will hold its vaccine drive at United South High School on Friday.

The event is meant to prioritize students in the district who are 16 years and older but with this being their vaccine clinic with the lowest turnout yet, it has now become a race against time.

A total of 430 Pfizer vaccines and only half of that are being administered so far.

Irene Rosales, the Health Services Director for UISD is fearful these vaccines will go to waste saying this is the lowest turnout of registrations they have had.

Officials say the vaccines are expected to expire on Saturday, so those who are eligible for the vaccine can show up and they won’t be turned away.

With more sporting activities happening around town, Rosales says that’s where an increase in coronavirus infections are coming from.

Rosales says, “I think that people are getting complacent because there’s maybe half of the population has been protected but if they saw the news yesterday of a family that lost people.”

The vaccine clinic will be from 1 p.m. to 5 pm. You can also find the link to register for the vaccine drive on our website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.