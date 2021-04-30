Advertisement

Zapata County authorities arrest man who attempted to break into library

Sheriff’s deputies seized the man’s tools that he allegedly used to try to break into the building
Man caught trying to break into Zapata library
Man caught trying to break into Zapata library(Zapata County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is caught trying to use tools to break into a public library in Zapata.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call saying someone was trying to break into the library.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a man wearing all black who immediately took off on foot.

Authorities followed the man to an impound lot where they were able to make an arrest.

Sheriff’s deputies confiscated the man’s tools that he was allegedly using to break into the facility.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pediatric COVID cases
Pediatric COVID-19 cases increasing in Laredo
Stand off reported in south Laredo
Man taken into custody after standoff in Los Presidentes area
Jessica Solis and Pedro Villarreal
Woman opens up about losing husband to COVID-19
Courtesy of El Manana
Two men arrested after allegedly embezzling almost $1.5 million
Hail causes damage in central Texas
Large chunks of hail wreak havoc on Texas

Latest News

UISD to hold vaccine drive
UISD to hold coronavirus vaccine drive
City events postponed due to rain
City events postponed due to rain
UISD to hold Pfizer vaccine drive
UISD vaccine clinic taking place this afternoon
Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Man accused of third murder of 2021 released on bond