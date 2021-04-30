Zapata County authorities arrest man who attempted to break into library

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is caught trying to use tools to break into a public library in Zapata.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call saying someone was trying to break into the library.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a man wearing all black who immediately took off on foot.

Authorities followed the man to an impound lot where they were able to make an arrest.

Sheriff’s deputies confiscated the man’s tools that he was allegedly using to break into the facility.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.