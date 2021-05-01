Advertisement

Mexican governor to lose political immunity

Mexico’s House of Representatives is making their voice heard after voting in favor of stripping the current governor of Tamaulipas’s immunity against federal charges.
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
This will result in Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vaca being removed as the current governor of the Mexican state.

After a six hour debate, the final vote was 302 in favor, 134 against, and 14 abstained.

This will allow the Mexican Attorney General’s Office to start present criminal charges against Garcia Cabeza de Vaca.

He could potentially be charged with tax evasion, which results in 3 to 9 years of jail time in Mexico.

The Tamualipas congress will now be notified of the vote and then proceed with electing an interim governor.

Originally, Garcia Cabeza de Vaca was accused of organized crime and money laundering by the Mexican District Attorney’s Office, but no evidence was found to support those claims.

