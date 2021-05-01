Advertisement

New bill introduced to prevent future outages

The “Power On” Act would assist electricity providers and suppliers with federal funding to protect their facilities and infrastructure against future extreme weather events.
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s hard to forget the devastating effects of February’s winter storm in Texas.

Two months later, members of congress are pushing to prevent weather disasters like this in the future.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn, who represents Texas, partnered with three U.S representatives to introduce a bill that would help weatherize electric grids across the nation and to prevent power outages from freezes.

The "Power On" Act would assist electricity providers and suppliers with federal funding to protect their facilities and infrastructure against future extreme weather events.

In February, millions of Texans lost power for multiple days.

The Power On Act of 2021 would provide formula-based grants, which can be used for activities, technologies, equipment and hardening measures so the electric grid can withstand extreme weather.

The bill authorizes $100 million annually from 2022 to 2026.

