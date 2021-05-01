Webb County to hold mock elections

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We may not be in election season just yet, but preparations are underway.

The public is invited to participate in the mock election and see first-hand how the new voting equipment works.

Next week six sites will open up around town where you, the public, can go and see these new machines for yourself.

There will be five express machines at each location, plus one precinct scanner.

The machines will be used for this upcoming November election to vote on constitutional amendments, and next March in the primaries.

The elections office is inviting the public to head out and check out the machines.

“Hopefully they’ll come out and try it and to get over the initial concern on whether the machine is complicated,” said Jose Salvador Tellez. “It’s not as slow and complicated as the machine we had before. Hopefully the people will be happy.”

You can try the new voting equipment at the following locations: Billy Hall Administrative Building, Joe A. Guerra, Laredo Public Library, Finley Elementary School, Mckendrick Library, City Hall Annex Building, and the Laredo Fire Department Administrative Center.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.