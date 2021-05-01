Advertisement

Webb County to hold mock elections

The public is invited to participate in the mock election and see first-hand how the new voting equipment works.
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We may not be in election season just yet, but preparations are underway.

The public is invited to participate in the mock election and see first-hand how the new voting equipment works.

Next week six sites will open up around town where you, the public, can go and see these new machines for yourself.

There will be five express machines at each location, plus one precinct scanner.

The machines will be used for this upcoming November election to vote on constitutional amendments, and next March in the primaries.

The elections office is inviting the public to head out and check out the machines.

“Hopefully they’ll come out and try it and to get over the initial concern on whether the machine is complicated,” said Jose Salvador Tellez. “It’s not as slow and complicated as the machine we had before. Hopefully the people will be happy.”

You can try the new voting equipment at the following locations: Billy Hall Administrative Building, Joe A. Guerra, Laredo Public Library, Finley Elementary School, Mckendrick Library, City Hall Annex Building, and the Laredo Fire Department Administrative Center.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pediatric COVID cases
Pediatric COVID-19 cases increasing in Laredo
Stand off reported in south Laredo
Man taken into custody after standoff in Los Presidentes area
Jessica Solis and Pedro Villarreal
Woman opens up about losing husband to COVID-19
Courtesy of El Manana
Two men arrested after allegedly embezzling almost $1.5 million
Hail causes damage in central Texas
Large chunks of hail wreak havoc on Texas

Latest News

Mexican governor to lose political immunity
New bill introduced to prevent future outages
Vaccine drive arms truckers against COVID
Vaccine drive arms truckers against COVID
Commissioners court discusses fairground’s future