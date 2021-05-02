GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida surfer may need surgery after she was bitten by a shark in an encounter she told her son she’ll “never forget.”

Adrienne Wikso, 64, was on her long board, surfing with friends just after 9 a.m. Friday when a shark bit her on her foot. Volusia County Beach Safety officials say she was in 8 to 10 feet of water at the time.

“She said she saw it and looked it right in the eye, clear as day. Says she’ll never forget it,” said the victim’s son, Derek Wikso.

Derek Wikso says his mother may need surgery to repair fractures in her foot from the deep bite. Based on the wound, doctors estimate the shark was about 4 feet, probably a bull shark.

“Pretty good bite. Looks like she broke her foot. She got the bottom shredded pretty good, top shredded pretty good,” Derek Wikso said.

This is the first reported shark bite of 2021 in New Smyrna Beach. Almost all of Volusia County’s shark bites – typically 8 to 10 bites per year – happen in the area and most by the jetty, where Adrienne Wikso was attacked.

Beach Safety officials say the jetty is one of the best surfing spots on the East Coast and is also home to a smorgasbord of bait fish which bigger fish, like sharks, feed on.

Derek Wikso says his mother is a lifelong surfer who knows the area’s reputation. He doesn’t think her close encounter will keep her out of the waves.

“I think she’ll be back in the water in a couple of months when she’s all healed back up,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.