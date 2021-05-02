Advertisement

Wisconsin AG: No remaining threat at casino after shooting

By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An undetermined number of people were shot at a Wisconsin casino Saturday evening, authorities said.

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. Spokeswoman Bobbi Webster said later that “individuals” had been shot, but she didn’t have information on how many or their conditions.

Webster says the suspect is in custody, according to WBAY.

Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the scene “is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community.” He gave no other details and an agency spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press they have no details on the casino incident.

Webster cited Oneida police and casino security for her information. She said people were being cleared out of the casino and nearby properties.

“We do not know where the individual was shooting, or (where) individuals were shot,” Webster said.

The Oneida Casino is operated by the Oneida Nation. Webster said the casino is connected to a large hotel and conference center, the Radisson, also owned by the Oneida Nation.

Gambler Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated for what he thought was a minor issue.

“All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots — 20 to 30 gunshots for sure,” Westphal told WBAY-TV. “We took off running towards the highway ... There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane.”

Please keep our community in your prayers, there was an active shooter at our Hotel and Casino tonight. Situation is...

Posted by Oneida Nation on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Another witness told WBAY that he heard gunfire while in the restaurant and saw a person go down. He said he and his table took cover before running out, and once outside, they heard another gunshot.

The Oneida tribe’s reservation lies on the west side of the Green Bay area.

