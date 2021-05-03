Advertisement

Celebrating Mom! Giveaway

KGNS News Today is inviting you to celebrate mom and get a chance to win a free gift basket
Celebrating Mom contest
Celebrating Mom contest(KGNS)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A special day is approaching and KGNS would like to invite you to Celebrate Mom!

Upload Mom’s favorite picture for a special on-air mention during KGNS News Today and a chance to win a giveaway basket courtesy of our sponsors.

The winner will be announced on Friday, May 7 during KGNS Today @ 6 a.m.

Best of luck!

And Happy Mother’s Day on behalf of all of us at KGNS-TV.

To submit your photos, click here: https://www.kgns.tv/community/user-content/

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
File photo: TAMIU
TAMIU to announce new doctorate program
Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Man accused of third murder of 2021 released on bond
Car crashes into home on Kearney
Car crashes into home on Kearney Street
Courtesy of El Manana
Two men arrested after allegedly embezzling almost $1.5 million

Latest News

Official KGNS Television Contest / Sweepstakes Rules
Submit your nominee for the Budweiser Legacy of the Month!
Official KGNS Television Contest / Sweepstakes Rules