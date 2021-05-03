Child sent to hospital after falling out of car

Advertisement

The Laredo Fire Department arrived to the intersection of Clark and Bartlett where they found the mother holding her injured 4-year-old son.
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A child is sent to the hospital after reportedly falling out of a vehicle.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived to the intersection of Clark Boulevard and Bartlett Avenue where they found the mother holding her injured 4-year-old son.

According to the mother, the child was not buckled in and managed to open the car door while they were driving.

The child was treated and sent to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

