City utilities relief program comes to an end

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The COVID-19 Utilities Relief Program has come to an end and that means water disconnections will resume on Monday.

The City of Laredo Utilities Department had set up a program to help residents avoid getting their utilities services disconnected.

The program was specifically for anyone who was financially affected by the pandemic.

If you have any questions you can call them at 721-2000 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

