Convention and Visitors Bureau to celebrate Tourism Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week in a big way.

The City’s Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new visitors center at the 100 block of Salinas Avenue which is close to bridge one.

The ceremony will be streamed online at the visit Laredo Texas official Facebook page on Monday at 10 am.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.