Advertisement

Convention and Visitors Bureau to celebrate Tourism Week

The bureau is celebrating travel and tourism just before the peak travel season
File photo: Laredo Convention & Visitors Bureau
File photo: Laredo Convention & Visitors Bureau(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week in a big way.

The City’s Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new visitors center at the 100 block of Salinas Avenue which is close to bridge one.

The ceremony will be streamed online at the visit Laredo Texas official Facebook page on Monday at 10 am.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Man accused of third murder of 2021 released on bond
Car crashes into home on Kearney
Car crashes into home on Kearney Street
Courtesy of El Manana
Two men arrested after allegedly embezzling almost $1.5 million
Pediatric COVID cases
Pediatric COVID-19 cases increasing in Laredo

Latest News

Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting
File photo: El Capataz
Restaurant owners can apply for financial assistance
File photo: LISD teacher
Show some love to educators during Teacher Appreciation Week
First Monday of the month
May Day Parade