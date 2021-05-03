Advertisement

Facebook oversight board to rule on suspended Trump account

FILE – Then-President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters in Washington, D.C., on Jan....
FILE – Then-President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Former President Donald Trump will find out this week whether he gets to return to Facebook.

The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board says it will announce its decision Wednesday on a case concerning the former president.

Trump’s account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

After years of treating Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram silenced his accounts on Jan. 7, saying at the time he’d be suspended “at least” through the end of his presidency.

Facebook set up the oversight panel to rule on thorny issues about content on its platforms, in response to widespread criticism about its inability to respond swiftly and effectively to misinformation, hate speech and nefarious influence campaigns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Man accused of third murder of 2021 released on bond
Car crashes into home on Kearney
Car crashes into home on Kearney Street
Courtesy of El Manana
Two men arrested after allegedly embezzling almost $1.5 million
Pediatric COVID cases
Pediatric COVID-19 cases increasing in Laredo

Latest News

Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Mourners gathering Monday for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
Sen. Mitt Romney addresses the Utah Republican Party 2021 Organizing Convention Saturday, May...
Bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails
Crews assess the damage of Sunday morning accident
Sunday morning accident on Guadalupe sends two to the hospital
A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were...
11 injured when restaurant deck collapses in Tennessee
Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; Tupelo hit at night