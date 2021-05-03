Advertisement

Goodwill offering job search assistance

The donation center is not only helping residents search for a job but also with the interview process
File photo: Goodwill Laredo
File photo: Goodwill Laredo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The unemployment rate is currently at 7.9 percent, which is why Goodwill Laredo wants to provide job search assistance to our community.

Jobseekers in Laredo will have direct access to career coaching, resume building, interview coaching, job search help, and connection to community resources.

Career searchers are encouraged to book an appointment with a Goodwill Career Service Specialist

The center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In-person services and appointments can be made by calling 956-791-3200. Ext. 5699.

