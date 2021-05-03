Goodwill offering job search assistance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The unemployment rate is currently at 7.9 percent, which is why Goodwill Laredo wants to provide job search assistance to our community.

Jobseekers in Laredo will have direct access to career coaching, resume building, interview coaching, job search help, and connection to community resources.

Career searchers are encouraged to book an appointment with a Goodwill Career Service Specialist

The center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In-person services and appointments can be made by calling 956-791-3200. Ext. 5699.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.