Have mom’s cake and eat it too!

By Justin Reyes
May. 3, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There’s no cookie-cutter way to celebrate mom on her big day, so why not go all out and give her the cake she deserves!

This Sunday is Mother’s Day and Great American Cookies is offering a whole slew of sweet treats for mom to pig out on.

From your traditional chocolate chip cookies, to m&m cookies, the cookie shop has all you need to make mom smile from sweetness.

The Great American Cookie store is located at 2438 Monarch Dr Suite A-250.

