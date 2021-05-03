Advertisement

High amount of police presence on Highway 359

Large amount of law enforcement officers on Highway 359
Large amount of law enforcement officers on Highway 359(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident on Highway 359 has prompted several law enforcement officers to investigate the area.

The accident happened at around noon on Highway 359 near Las Misiones Boulevard right next to Cervantes Truck Center Inc.

Images show a vehicle crashed into a light pole and several law enforcement units at the scene.

No word on the nature of the crash.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
File photo: TAMIU
TAMIU to announce new doctorate program
Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Man accused of third murder of 2021 released on bond
Car crashes into home on Kearney
Car crashes into home on Kearney Street
Courtesy of El Manana
Two men arrested after allegedly embezzling almost $1.5 million

Latest News

File photo
Texas bill seeks to drop handgun license requirements
File photo: Goodwill Laredo
Goodwill offering job search assistance
Texas bill seeks to drop handgun license requirements
Texas bill seeks to drop handgun license requirements
Webb County Elections Office holds mock election to test out voting machines
Rise of the voting machines