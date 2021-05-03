Advertisement

Laredo Sector Border Patrol recognizes Top Dogs

K-9 handler Ricardo Flores and his four-legged partner Kay were recognized
K-9 handler Ricardo Flores and his four-legged partner Kay were recognized
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Sector Border Patrol is recognizing one of its top dogs!

K-9 handler Ricardo Flores and his four-legged partner Kay were recognized with the honor of being named “Top Dog” in the apprehensions category for the first and second quarter of the fiscal year.

The K-9 team was responsible for apprehending a total of 278 people during the first quarter and 328 during the second.

Congratulations to BPA Flores and K9 “Kay” on this achievement!

