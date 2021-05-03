Advertisement

May Day Parade

First Monday of the month
First Monday of the month
First Monday of the month(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 3, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although May first was on Saturday, we’re still having a parade for the first Monday of the month!

It’s going to feel like we skipped Spring and jumped right into summer.

On Monday we’ll start out in the low 70s and we’ll see a high of about 105 degrees.

Things will cool down just a bit on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-90s and lows in the mid-60s.

We’ll continue to stay hot and sunny in the mid-90s by Thursday and Friday.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll bounce back to those triple-digit temperatures.

Keep in mind, as we head into the latter part of May, we’ll start to see nothing but triple-digit temperatures and high humidity.

This is all just a sign of things to come.

